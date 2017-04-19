Australia to raise English language s...

Australia to raise English language standard for citizenship

Yesterday

CANBERRA, Australia - Australia plans to tighten its citizenship rules to require higher English language skills, longer residency and evidence of integration such as a job, officials said Thursday. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the new citizenship test would reflect Australian values instead of the current multiple-choice format.

