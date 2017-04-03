Australia, New Zealand warn of possible attack in Turkey

Australia and New Zealand are warning that extremists may be planning an attack on the commemoration of a World War I campaign that is being held in Turkey this month. Australian Veterans Affairs Minister Dan Tehan on Thursday urged the more than 500 Australians and New Zealanders registered to travel to Gallipoli, Turkey, to mark ANZAC Day on April 25 to exercise a high degree of caution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.