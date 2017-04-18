'Australia first' foreign visa change...

'Australia first' foreign visa changes spark cheers, fears

Yesterday

Australia's controversial decision to scrap a visa programme for temporary foreign workers got a mixed response Wednesday, with critics slamming it as spin over substance and pandering to anti-immigration rhetoric. The "457 visa" allows businesses facing skills shortages to employ labour from overseas, but has been slammed by unions amid claims that bosses were abusing it and local workers were missing out.

Chicago, IL

