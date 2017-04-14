Australia Beckons a War With China

Australia Beckons a War With China

Read more: Counterpunch

Australia is sleep-walking into a confrontation with China. Wars can happen suddenly in an atmosphere of mistrust and provocation, especially if a minor power, like Australia, abandons its independence for an "alliance" with an unstable superpower.

Chicago, IL

