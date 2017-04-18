April: NZ's wettest month ever?

April: NZ's wettest month ever?

Even with two weeks left, April has already proven one of the wettest on record for many locations - and a rainfall record-breaker for several. A climate scientist says it's also been the rainiest year to date for plenty of places - mainly due to what are called "atmospheric rivers" that have carried moisture down from the tropics and dumped it on New Zealand.

