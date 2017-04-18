Annabel Anderson of New Zealand Earns 5th Victory at West Marine Carolina Cup
Annabel Anderson of New Zealand - Five-time winner of the West Marine Carolina Cup Graveyard Race - Courtesy of Samantha Black WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Winning once is hard, performing and winning consistently over time is just plain difficult," said New Zealander Annabel Anderson in a recent interview. Achieving the near-impossible, Anderson earned her fifth-consecutive victory in the 7th Annual West Marine Carolina Cup in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
