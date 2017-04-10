Andrew Leigh urges NSW government to ...

Andrew Leigh urges NSW government to support Canberra to Sydney high-speed train

Read more: The Age

Federal MP Dr Andrew Leigh is urging the NSW government to support a high-speed railway proposal between Canberra and Sydney. The proposal, put forward by Spanish manufacturing company Talgo, could slash the rail travel time between the two cities from four hours to just two and a half hours.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 21,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,205,295

