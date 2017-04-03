Ambassadors help launch RSA's annual Poppy Appeal

The RSA's annual Poppy Appeal to raise vital funds to support New Zealand's 41,000 veterans and their families was launched today, backed by ambassadors that include former All Black Buck Shelford, current coach Steve Hansen, and filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson. Recognising and responding to the needs of veterans, especially those members of the military who have served in recent deployments around the world, was a key theme of the national launch of the 2017 Poppy Appeal held in Auckland on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.