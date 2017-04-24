ACCC launches legal charges against M...

ACCC launches legal charges against Murray Goulburn

15 min ago Read more: Border Mail

THE competition watch-dog has announced it is taking legal action against Murray Goulburn following an investigation into last year's dairy industry crisis but won't be pursuing claims against another milk processor Fonterra Australia. The farm gate claw-back pricing scandal sparked a multi-million dollar industry support package from the Coalition government during the midst of last year's federal election.

Chicago, IL

