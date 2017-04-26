About $75 million in unclaimed cash languishes in forgotten WA accounts

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. West Australians are being urged to check if they have a share in $75 million of unclaimed cash which has been forgotten in shares, bank and insurance accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra Times.