Witnesses tried to help man trapped i...

Witnesses tried to help man trapped in car after bus crash before it burst into flames

Witnesses to a crash near Te Anau tried to help a man trapped in a car following a crash with a bus, minutes before it burst into flames. Emergency services were called to the scene on the Milford Road, two kilometres north of Te Anau Downs, just before 3pm on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

