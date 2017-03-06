Witchetty grub lab explores erectile ...

Witchetty grub lab explores erectile dysfunction 'powers'

A backyard scientist is hoping witchetty grubs in his garage will make him rich, and that they'll perhaps produce an ingredient to cure erectile dysfunction. Nathan Ashley hopes a witchetty grub farming business will cater to local markets, and the demands of exotic Chinese medicine.

