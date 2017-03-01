Watch NZH Local Focus: Decline? What ...

Watch NZH Local Focus: Decline? What decline? Hauraki Mayor talks up region

The Maxim Institute may predict a declining population in many parts of regional New Zealand - but Hauraki Mayor John Trigidga says because his district falls in the so called "Golden Triangle" - between Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga - the opposite is true. The mayor says 2015 GDP growth was 8% compared with national growth of 2.4%.

