Wanaka bartender one of NZ's top beer pourers

A bartender from Wanaka has been named one of New Zealand's top beer pourers and will compete for an international title in September. Along with five semi-finalists, Ricky Barbara, 29, will travel to Amsterdam to try pour a perfect Heineken at the Star Serve Bartender finals.

