Toxic agents present in Swan River dolphins
DEAD Swan River dolphins have been found riddled with toxic pollutants that have been linked with cancer and are restricted in some countries and several Australian States. Just days after Premier Colin Barnett declared the Swan River was in good health, documents show the waterway appears to be contaminated with potentially dangerous chemicals.
