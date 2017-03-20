Toxic agents present in Swan River do...

Toxic agents present in Swan River dolphins

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

DEAD Swan River dolphins have been found riddled with toxic pollutants that have been linked with cancer and are restricted in some countries and several Australian States. Just days after Premier Colin Barnett declared the Swan River was in good health, documents show the waterway appears to be contaminated with potentially dangerous chemicals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,547 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC