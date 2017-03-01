Too many international students: offi...

Too many international students: officials

Rising numbers of former international students in low-grade jobs forced the Government to tighten immigration rules last year, official papers show. Advice prepared for Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse warned of a blowout in overall immigration numbers through a rapid increase in ex-students who were gaining automatic residency as skilled migrants.

