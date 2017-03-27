'Tomorrow will be too late': Residents urged to evacuate as ...

'Tomorrow will be too late': Resident...

Authorities in Australia have began evacuations in northern Queensland as tropical cyclone Debbie continues to intensify, with the focus on coastal areas. The Whitsunday Regional Council listed several low-lying areas for immediate evacuation on Sunday with a "significant" storm tide forecast.

