'Tomorrow will be too late': Residents urged to evacuate as ...
Authorities in Australia have began evacuations in northern Queensland as tropical cyclone Debbie continues to intensify, with the focus on coastal areas. The Whitsunday Regional Council listed several low-lying areas for immediate evacuation on Sunday with a "significant" storm tide forecast.
