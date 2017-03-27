Thousands evacuated as cyclone bears down on Australia
Queensland Residents are being warned to prepare for the worst storm to pummel the state since Cyclone Yasi in 2011, which ripped homes from their foundations and devastated crops. "This is going to be a nasty cyclone," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.
