There is method to Peter Dutton's madness on marriage equality
Qantas chief Alan Joyce recently pioneered the "Pride Cookie", a calorific morsel designed by famed chef Christine Manfield and scattered with rainbow chocolate drops to evoke the full spectrum of human love when served on domestic flights. One assumes this was part of Joyce's engrossing national campaign to get Peter Dutton's undies in a bunch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|4 hr
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar 11
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb '17
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
