The Latest: New Zealand leader condemns attack in London
New Zealand's prime minister is condemning the attack outside Britain's Parliament that resulted in five deaths, including the assailant. Prime Minister Bill English told reporters in Rotorua that he has written to British Prime Minister Theresa May to express support for her government and to offer his country's condolences to the victim's families.
