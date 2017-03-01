Stacey Kirk: Breaking - there's more to New Zealand than Auckland in an election
Labour leader Andrew Little, with Dunedin North MP David Clark, have been vocal in their opposition to the planned closure of Dunedin's Cadbury factory, with the loss of 300 jobs, announced earlier in the year. So this one goes out to the regions, who have known for a long time there is more to this country than Auckland and that elections are actually won and lost right across it.
