Spark says TeamTalk valuation 'lacks credibility'

Spark New Zealand says an independent valuation range for its takeover target, TeamTalk, lacks credibility and the top end of the range amounts to an "absurd premium". TeamTalk shares surged after the report was released and are now higher than Spark's offer price.

