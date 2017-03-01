Shaun Jones flirts with a 59, closing with 63 at NZ Pga
" For 14 holes in the second round of the New Zealand PGA Championship on Friday, Shaun Jones was on course to join one of golf's most elite groups. The New Zealander went through the first nine holes at the Manawatu Golf Club's Hokowhitu course at Palmerston North in 28, 8-under par, including two eagles and four birdies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|22 hr
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC