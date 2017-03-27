Sharknado? Australian cyclone leaves behind shark in puddle

Bradley Mitchell inspects the damage to his uncle's boat after it smashed against the bank at Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach, Australia, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Cyclone Debbie, which slammed into the coast of Queensland state on Tuesday with winds up to 260 kilometers an hour, weakened quickly as it moved inland and was downgraded to a tropical low by Wednesday morning.

