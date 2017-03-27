Saved: Telethon SA to be reborn
TELETHON SA has been reborn thanks to a surge of public support, after it was revealed last month the iconic charity was set to close after almost 60 years. It is understood the revival, underpinned by fresh support for Telethon's critical home and land lottery, will be announced later today.
