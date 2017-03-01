Regional council wants to hike rates ...

Regional council wants to hike rates by 5.6 per cent, blaming quake and Government funding

Greater Wellington Regional Council will not be getting a dividend from quake-damaged CentrePort this year, partly contributing to the need for a 5.6 rates increase across the region. Ratepayers are facing a 5.6 per cent average hike as the Greater Wellington Regional Council grapples with a drop in Government funding and the economic impact of last year's Kaikoura earthquake.

