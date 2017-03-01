Record-breaking Cyclone Blanche drenc...

Record-breaking Cyclone Blanche drenches Australia's Northern Territory

The remarkably inactive cyclone season off Australia's north has finally been disturbed by a major storm, as Tropical Cyclone Blanche brings heavy rain and strong winds to the Top End around Darwin. The storm, ranked as a category-1 tempest, is likely to strengthen into a category-2 cyclone on Monday afternoon when it is forecast to make landfall on the north Kimberley coast east of Kalumburu.

