Rare glimpse into politics released a...

Rare glimpse into politics released after 25 years of behind-the-scenes access

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Age

As a kid building model aeroplanes, his passion was capturing shots of flights landing and taking off at Sydney Airport, which eventually led him into a career as a newspaper photographer. But for the past 25 years, Mr Foote has had what he calls "a front-row seat" to the nation's political history, as photographer for the Australian Government Photographic Service, Auspic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC