Queensland Reds prop Taniela Tupou - aka Tongan Thor - makes bench for clash with Western Force

Queensland Reds coach Nick Stiles hopes Taniela Tupou has learned his lesson after serving a two-week ban for a "silly" headbutt on Liam Messam. New Zealander Tupou, who captured attention with barnstorming displays in the Auckland secondary school competition three years ago, is in line for his first Super Rugby appearance of the season.

