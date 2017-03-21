Queensland abolishes 'gay panic' as c...

Queensland abolishes 'gay panic' as criminal defence for murder

21 hrs ago

Parliament in the Australian state of Queensland has voted for legislation to remove a controversial "gay panic" defence from the criminal code.

