Quake of 6.5 magnitude strikes off Papua New Guinea

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck off the south coast of Papua New Guinea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat from the quake that struck east of Lae, just off the southern coast of the PNG island of New Britain, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.

