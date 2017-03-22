Pumpkin Patch sees online revival aft...

Pumpkin Patch sees online revival after Scoopon's Catch Group buys the brand

Pumpkin Patch will be revived as a mostly online business after the owner of e-commerce store CatchOfTheDay bought the collapsed children clothing retailer's brand and intellectual assets. Catch Group, which also owns online businesses Scoopon, GroceryRun and Mumgo, plans to relaunch Pumpkin Patch's online business in Australia and New Zealand by July and to gradually open a small number of brick and mortar stores.

Chicago, IL

