Powerful cyclone slams into Australia's tropical north east

A powerful cyclone has slammed into Australia's tropical north east coast, tearing down fences, snapping trees and knocking out power to thousands. The destructive eyewall of Cyclone Debbie, a Category 4 storm packing winds up to 160mph, made landfall near Airlie Beach, a resort town in Queensland, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.

