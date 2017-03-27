Populist WarningCorporate tax cuts, p...

Populist WarningCorporate tax cuts, penalty rate cuts not linked: BCA

New Business Council of Australia head, Grant King, has slammed attempts to link the issue of company tax cuts with the recent cuts in weekend penalty rates. "To suggest that a reduction in the corporate tax rate to maintain a competitive investment environment should be rejected because an independent commission has determined to reduce penalty rates, is the basest of political arguments and should be called out as such," Mr King said on Friday.

