Pongaroa residents fight for fuel stop

Thursday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The days of Pongaroa residents seeing neighbours driving past with five 20 litre containers of fuel in their back seats may soon be gone as the community gears up to build a 24/7 fuel stop. Two years ago when Pongaroa lost its only fuel outlet, the community realised it had to be in control of its own destiny.

