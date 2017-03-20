Pongaroa residents fight for fuel stop
The days of Pongaroa residents seeing neighbours driving past with five 20 litre containers of fuel in their back seats may soon be gone as the community gears up to build a 24/7 fuel stop. Two years ago when Pongaroa lost its only fuel outlet, the community realised it had to be in control of its own destiny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC