Politicians' silence over Donald Trump's media attacks 'shocking': CNN head
Jerusalem: The president of CNN said on Tuesday it was "shocking" to watch the political establishment's silence over President Donald Trump's attacks on the media, calling it an abdication of their responsibility.Speaking at a media conference in Jerusalem, Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide, said Trump's labelling of the media as the enemy of the state was unfortunate and dangerous. He refused to say whether any CNN staff had been threatened and what kind of security measures the company had taken, but warned that "words can have consequences."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC