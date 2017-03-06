Politicians' silence over Donald Trump's media attacks 'shocking': CNN head

Jerusalem: The president of CNN said on Tuesday it was "shocking" to watch the political establishment's silence over President Donald Trump's attacks on the media, calling it an abdication of their responsibility.Speaking at a media conference in Jerusalem, Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide, said Trump's labelling of the media as the enemy of the state was unfortunate and dangerous. He refused to say whether any CNN staff had been threatened and what kind of security measures the company had taken, but warned that "words can have consequences."

