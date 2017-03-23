PM English mounts case for free trade...

PM English mounts case for free trade with $90 mln package

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Prime Minister Bill English wants to bring the public on board with a new trade strategy that will inject an extra $90 million to chase more deals and build on existing relationships. Speaking to International Business Forum and Auckland Chamber of Commerce, English unveiled the government's new trade agenda until 2030, which will see $80.1 million of new operating spending over the next four years and $11 million of capital spending, setting up new missions in Ireland and Sri Lanka, beefing up funding for primary sector exports, expanding Ministry of Foreign Affairs trade work, and establishing a new group to inform the public about the benefits of trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar 11 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb '17 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,251 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC