PM English mounts case for free trade with $90 mln package
Prime Minister Bill English wants to bring the public on board with a new trade strategy that will inject an extra $90 million to chase more deals and build on existing relationships. Speaking to International Business Forum and Auckland Chamber of Commerce, English unveiled the government's new trade agenda until 2030, which will see $80.1 million of new operating spending over the next four years and $11 million of capital spending, setting up new missions in Ireland and Sri Lanka, beefing up funding for primary sector exports, expanding Ministry of Foreign Affairs trade work, and establishing a new group to inform the public about the benefits of trade.
