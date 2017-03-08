Owners celebrate Humidor victory

Owners celebrate Humidor victory

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Warrnambool Standard

SOUTH WEST FLAVOUR: Warrnambool-trained Humidor, with Damian Lane aboard, defeats the Hugh Bowman-ridden Jameka in the Australian Cup. Picture: Getty Images DARREN Weir's headstrong galloper Humidor gave his Warrnambool stable more group one success when he scored a thrilling win in the $1.5 million Australian Cup at Flemington on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrnambool Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... 3 hr Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... 11 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,482,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC