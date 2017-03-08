Owners celebrate Humidor victory

SOUTH WEST FLAVOUR: Warrnambool-trained Humidor, with Damian Lane aboard, defeats the Hugh Bowman-ridden Jameka in the Australian Cup. Picture: Getty Images DARREN Weir's headstrong galloper Humidor gave his Warrnambool stable more group one success when he scored a thrilling win in the $1.5 million Australian Cup at Flemington on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrnambool Standard.