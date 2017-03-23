Oamaru company takes innovative postal service nationwide
An Oamaru taxi company, which has taken to delivering mail through the night, is ready to replicate its success by offering franchises across New Zealand. Whitestone Post, a postal service which utilises taxi company Whitestone Taxis, has operated in Oamaru for the past three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Timaru Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|22 hr
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar 11
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb '17
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC