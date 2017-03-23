Oamaru company takes innovative posta...

Oamaru company takes innovative postal service nationwide

22 hrs ago Read more: Timaru Herald

An Oamaru taxi company, which has taken to delivering mail through the night, is ready to replicate its success by offering franchises across New Zealand. Whitestone Post, a postal service which utilises taxi company Whitestone Taxis, has operated in Oamaru for the past three years.

Chicago, IL

