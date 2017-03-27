NSW flood leaves two dead, more than 30,000 responding to evacuations and advice

Deadly flood conditions are continuing to wreak havoc across the New South Wales north coast, with more than 30,000 people still affected by evacuation orders and advice on Saturday morning.In its latest update the NSW State Emergency Service confirmed its volunteers had conducted more than 406 flood rescues and responded to 2220 requests for assistance. Hundreds more homes to flood At least 323 homes are expected to be inundated across Logan as "unprecedented" river levels continue to rise throughout Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.