NSW braces for 'worst thunderstorms of the season'
Waves of "ferocious" thunderstorms are expected to lash NSW on Monday, with flash flooding, heavy downpours and "giant hail" likely to hit large parts of central and northern New South Wales.A line of storms stretching from Broken Hill, Echuca and the Victorian town of Port Albert will be joined by storms that are moving along a low and upper-pressure trough across the eastern parts of south Australia. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link Powerful surf conditions will continue to batter most of the NSW coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Sat
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC