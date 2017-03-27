NPT shareholders to vote on Kiwi Property offer

NPT will pitch its favoured tie-up with Kiwi Property Group at a special meeting next month, where shareholders will vote on whether to back the deal or accept a rival bid from Augusta Capital. The Christchurch-based property investor has wrapped up negotiations with Kiwi Property over a transaction where the larger firm will sell the North City Shopping Centre in Porirua and Majestic Centre in downtown Wellington to NPT for cash and shares worth $230 million, with NPT raising $100 million of new equity as well as a $50 million issue to Kiwi Property for a 19.9 percent stake to help fund the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.