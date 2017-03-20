North Island floods: what you need to know - Thursday

Those included: Twilight Rd , Tourist Rd, the south end of McNicol Rd, Orere-Matingarahi Rd , and East Coast Rd . Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, Kawakawa-Orere Rd, Orere Point Rd, Maraetai Coast Rd, and North Rd were all down to one lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.