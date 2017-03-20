No deal: Labor 'won't take One Nation...

No deal: Labor 'won't take One Nation preferences' at next Victorian election

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The Andrews Government has categorically ruled out doing any preference deals with One Nation at next year's state election, despite internal research showing "significant pockets" of Pauline Hanson supporters in Labor's traditional heartland. An analysis of votes at the federal election has found considerable backing for One Nation in two western suburban strongholds in particular: Treasurer Tim Pallas' seat of Werribee and the Melton electorate held by disgraced former deputy speaker Don Nardella.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC