No deal: Labor 'won't take One Nation preferences' at next Victorian election

The Andrews Government has categorically ruled out doing any preference deals with One Nation at next year's state election, despite internal research showing "significant pockets" of Pauline Hanson supporters in Labor's traditional heartland. An analysis of votes at the federal election has found considerable backing for One Nation in two western suburban strongholds in particular: Treasurer Tim Pallas' seat of Werribee and the Melton electorate held by disgraced former deputy speaker Don Nardella.

