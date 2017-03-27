MP Winston Peters questions China lin...

MP Winston Peters questions China link with Northland road and rail construction plans

12 hrs ago

State Highway 1 between Whangarei and Port Marsden Highway will be four-laned in the next five to seven years. PHOTO/JOHN STONE Northland MP and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says the region is being handed a "truck-load of bulldust" concerning who might build a local link to Northport at Marsden Pt.

Chicago, IL

