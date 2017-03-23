MetService issues severe weather watch for much of North and South Islands
The rain intensities predicted in the current MetService severe weather watch are less than in the downpour that flooded New Lynn on March 12. Photo / Dean Purcell. A severe weather watch has been issued for much of the upper North Island and many parts of the South Island.
