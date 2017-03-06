Mbie's verdict on jobs policy wrong: Michael Woodhouse
An official briefing that states a new policy hasn't helped unemployed Kiwis into jobs is wrong, Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse says. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment commented on a new "front-loaded" visa application approach in a briefing to incoming Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith.

