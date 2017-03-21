Man charged over death of Steel & Tub...

Man charged over death of Steel & Tube boss

Police said tonight a 22-year-old had been charged with careless driving causing death and will be appearing in Taupo District Court on April 5. Calavrias, 67, was struck and killed while cycling along State Highway One in Taupo near his holiday home on January 7. Calavrias was a well-known businessman and was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2011 for services to business.

