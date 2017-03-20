Man allegedly posing as Bieber online...

Man allegedly posing as Bieber online charged in Australia

A 42-year-old Australian man who allegedly posed as Justin Bieber online to solicit explicit images from children has been charged with more than 900 child sex offenses, police said Thursday. Bieber, a 23-year-old Canadian pop singer, is currently in Australia performing his "Purpose World Tour."

