Lurking Woods To Hit Malaysian Cinemas On April 6

By Salbiah Said KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 -- After its resounding success in the Philippines, action-suspense thriller Lurking Woods is all set to hit the Malaysian cinemas on April 6. "As the film distributor for Rodman Pictures, we would certainly want to ensure the process of screening and promotion in Malaysia, runs smoothly and as scheduled," said Chameleon Films owner and founder, Rizal Halim. "Screening usually takes at least a week, but insyaAllah, with good response from the Malaysian public, it will be extended for another week," he told Bernama Lifestyle and Youth.

